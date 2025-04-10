Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Likes The Energy of New Regime
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to a new season full of new hope and a new direction. They have had a lot of moves this offseason and all of them point to finding success once again with the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and new general James Gladstone. They want to start to building from the bottom to the top and have made it clear they are here to win.
Coen is one of the best up and coming head coaches in the National Football League. He is a good offensive-minded coach, and he gives the Jaguars exactly what they need.
Now he will try to take the first step in getting the team back to their winning ways, and he is not going to wait around to do so. Next season, Coen wants to get his team back to being successful and making a run to the playoffs.
The one thing that Coen and Gladstone have that most new regimes do not have is a quarterback. They have an established quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who is young and still can improve and be a top quarterback in the National Football League.
Lawrence is excited to get things going in Jacksonville with Coen and Gladstone and likes the energy they bring into the building.
“It feels great, just the energy in the building,” Lawrence said. “I’ve been here a lot just because of rehab and trying to get my shoulder healthy, so I’ve been around this offseason a lot more than maybe even typically. Just to have all the guys back in the building, bring some energy, some juice, I know from a players’ standpoint, everybody’s excited, everybody in the locker room is pumped to be back."
"And the coaching side, you can feel the energy and excitement. Those guys are up here working all offseason trying to get everything ready, so they’re chomping at the bit by the time we get in because they get to actually do what they love and coach and have the players around. I think there’s a good balance of everybody’s excited, optimistic and a lot of energy.”
The Jaguars have things rolling in the offseason and the new regime is bringing energy and setting the tone for next season.
