Jaguars to Improve Defense in Upcoming NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone several changes this offseason after a subpar past two seasons. Jacksonville has a roster that is desperately in need of a reset. Luckily for the Jaguars, that reset has started, after deciding to part ways with each of their free agents this offseason.
The Jaguars struggled in so many areas this past season that they can select one of many players with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft and be okay. However, Jacksonville struggled in on defense more than they did on offense. Their defense was solely resonsible for multiple losses last season.
After adding several players on offense in free agency this offseason, the Jaguars will likely look to use the draft as a way of adding young, talented players to their defense. Assuming the Jaguars picked the right players, they could solidify their defense for years to come.
More importantly, the Jaguars could solidify their defense in an affordable manner by securing a productive draft haul. Jacksonville has revamped their front office. They must now revamp their roster. The NFL Draft gives the Jaguars a chance to not only turn things around but do so quickly.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network recently released an updated mock draft with first round projections for every team in the National Football League. Decker believes the Jaguars will address their struggling defensive line by adding Michigan defensive lineman, Mason Graham.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars’ struggling defense recorded just 34 sacks, one of the league’s worst totals. With the fifth overall pick, Jacksonville has a prime opportunity to bolster its defensive front and regain control of the trenches," Decker said.
"Mason Graham stands out as one of the most complete football players in this draft class. A disciplined defender, he excels against the run and is a powerful pass rusher. He consistently establishes leverage, utilizes intentional hand placement, and is a relentless finisher.
"Graham is a true difference-maker and could be the missing puzzle piece this defense desperately needs. It would be a great first selection for young general manager James Gladstone."
The Jaguars must change the narrative surrounding their organization. Successful draft hauls and free agency signings would go a long way in helping them accomplish that.
