Coen and Jaguars Laying the Groundwork for the Future
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their head coach to help their anemic offense. The Jaguars finished this past season with the eighth-fewest total yards of any team in the National Football League. They averaged the seventh-fewest points per game of any team in league.
After the Jaguars' offense struggling on a weekly basis, the Jaguars hope adding Coen will help upgrade the Jaguars' offensive performance starting next season. Coen and the return of Trevor Lawrence gives the Jaguars' front office hope of improved results next season.
Coen noted what the process of implementing his offense will be like for the players. The first-time head coach believes it will be somewhat easy for the players to figure things out, as there are several similarities between Coen's offense and the offense the Jaguars ran last season.
“Some of it’s just getting used to two plays. They did a good amount of it last year. Put it more in the pass game at times. But it’s more just getting used to that almost being the normal rhythm and routine of how we kind of operate. It’s just repetition. It’s a ton of repetition. Once you’re able to visualize the formations, motions, things like that, that’s when it becomes so much easier to call it to where you can start to visualize it,” Coen said.
"It won’t happen for a little while. We had a little bit of a bridge in Tampa with [former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator] Dave Canales running a version of the system, it helped that bridge. It wasn’t like we were going in completely putting in something new. This may be a little bit more that way just because it was a similar system. They did similar—so many plays are the same, guys, it’s just what we call them and getting through that way.”
Jacksonville has a coaching staff that is eager to turn things around within the organization. However, the Jaguars' front office must give Coen quality players to work with, or the results for Coen will be similar to the results of the previous regime.
The Jaguars have plenty of work to do this offseason, but a new coaching staff could be enough to spark a considerable turnaround.
