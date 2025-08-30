New Enticing Safety Just Hit the Market for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made a host of changes to their roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season. This new regime, under General Manager James Gladstone and Head Coach Liam Coen, hasn't been afraid to swing big moves or cut ties with disappointing pieces from the team's bygone era.
Gladstone has shown a willingness to get creative to build the roster he wants, too. Jacksonville didn't stop adding talent after free agency and the 2025 draft. They made a couple of mid-preseason trades, one to acquire defensive tackle Khalen Saunders from the New Orleans Saints and another to flip offensive lineman Fred Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles for additional draft capital.
After also acquiring wide receiver Tim Patrick in another deal, the Jaguars are now bringing in 23 brand-new players for the upcoming campaign. Gladstone attempted to get another one, but missed out on safety Beau Brade, who was picked up ahead of Jacksonville on the waiver wire by the New York Giants. That likely won't stop the Jags GM from trying to fill that hole in the secondary.
Jabrill Peppers
In a shocking move, the New England Patriots released safety Jabrill Peppers on Friday, August 29. The former Michigan Wolverines star started six games for the Pats in 2024.. Still only 29 years old, he's now free to sign with any team he wishes.
The Jacksonville Jaguars might be on the market for another safety after losing third-round pick Caleb Ransaw for the season. The rookie underwent surgery to correct a non-contact foot injury after holding out to see if he could avoid an operation. He played cornerback for Tulane in college, but the Jags had determined that they would be moving him to safety.
His absence was likely the reason why Jacksonville and General Manager James Gladstone put in a waiver claim for Beau Brade. Jabrill Peppers would be a much more established addition, though.
PFF gave him the fourth-highest grade among all NFL safeties in the past two seasons, although he only played in six games for New England last year. Still, Peppers' presence as a big-hitter and heat-seeking missile would be a huge boon to the Jaguars' defensive depth and potential, particularly against the run.
They might even be able to get him at a discount, considering the Patriots still have to pay him $4.32 million that was guaranteed in his contract.
