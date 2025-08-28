Jaguar Report

Where Jaguars Must Go Next After Waiver Wire Miss

The Jaguars have made a flurry of changes ahead of the 2025 NFL season. They could have had another one through the waiver wire but just missed out.

Andy Quach

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been extremely active to start their new era under General Manager James Gladstone. He wasn't the only front office addition for the team, as they also brought in Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile to usher in a systematic revamp.

Gladstone knows that it's more about the Jimmies and Joes than the Xs and Os, though. As the Jags' new GM, he's worked tirelessly to shape the roster to his vision. He hasn't been afraid to make bold moves or replace the disappointing pieces of Jacksonville's previous regime.

It was a bit of a surprise then, when it was revealed that the Jaguars didn't pick up anyone from the waiver wire following the leaguewide cuts to form each team's 53-man roster. Jacksonville had some holes emerge in the depth chart after its own releases, and it could have made some additions to address those needs. Apparently, it wasn't for a lack of effort that they didn't claim anyone off waivers.

Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Beau Brade
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Beau Brade (24) arrives prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Safety Pickup

After the Jacksonville Jaguars' disappointing 4-13 finish in the 2024 NFL season, they were awarded the fifth overall pick in this past draft. That wasn't the only benefit from their miserable campaign, as they would also get fifth priority for any claims they wanted to make on the waiver wire, giving them a massive benefit over 27 other teams.

Unfortunately, that didn't prevent them from getting sniped after cut day. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Jacksonville tried to pick up safety Beau Brade, who was cut from the Baltimore Ravens' 53-man roster, but they lost out to the New York Giants. The Giants were just two spots ahead of the Jaguars on the waiver wire.

Brade originally signed with the Ravens last season as an undrafted free agent. He wound up playing in 11 games for them throughout the year, totaling just three combined tackles. Pro Football Focus ranked him 116th among safeties overall, 90th in run defense, and 121st in coverage out of 171 eligible players.

This is an interesting development, particularly after the news that Jacksonville placed third-round pick Caleb Ransaw on IR, ruling him out for the entire 2025 season. Ransaw played cornerback in college, but the Jaguars planned on moving him to safety. With General Manager James Gladstone's track record so far, this probably won't be his last attempt to fill that hole.

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.