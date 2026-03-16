Jaguars Free Agency Mailbag: Taking Stock After First Wave
In this story:
Throughout the offseason, we will take questions from Jacksonville Jaguars fans on the biggest topics facing the franchise in a critical 2026 offseason.
This week we take questions on the Jaguars' first week of free agency, year two players and much more.
Jaguars Mailbag
A; I don't think so. I think the Jaguars absolutely want to see Caleb Ransaw in an expanded role sooner and later and I do not think their enthuiasm over him and his skill set has wavered. With that said, I think Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson start the year as the experienced veterans while Ransaw serves as the No. 3 safety. After a few months, I think that would change.
A: That is a fair question to ask. The Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have placed an emphasis on retainment and creating financial flexibility this offseason, which is the same thing the Jaguars did in 2023. With that in mind, it also felt like the Jaguars had the idea that the team was built and ready for a run in 2023. I do not think the current regime has that kind of overconfidence that bordered on arrogance.
Also, have this in mind. The Jaguars external free agents in 2023 netted $1.45 million combined in contract guarantees. Chris Rodriguez Jr. is at $10 million all by himself.
A: I think he gets a chance on special teams. If he shows enough in camp, maybe he even gets a few reps as a pass-rusher. But Dennis Gardeck is going to dominate that role until Jalen McCleod gets reps under his belt.
A: I think the scouting department has taken much more of a shift to what James Gladstone envisioned when he took the job. Not to get too into the weeds, but it certainly appears the Jaguars are doing less and less by the book and traditional aspects of scouting that made up much of their old regime/
A: My guess? They start a rookie or a free agent they sign ... after the draft.
Other Mailbag Questions
Q: Who are John’s *guys* at the various positions this year and your overall flag plant prospect?
A: I have spent the last few weeks diving into this class, and there are five guys at positions of need (DL, LB, EDGE, TE, CB) who I think would qualify. I would pound the table for Caleb Banks, Josiah Trotter, Zion Young, Sam Roush , and Chandler Rivers. As for my overall flag plant who I would die on a hill for, I am gonna go with ... Denzel Boston.
Q: What is the likelihood of Jags double dipping at a position like DT? Is that strategy ideal due to different body types and roles? Perhaps Gracen Halton and Don Corelone to start the draft?
A: This would make a TON of sense to me. The Jaguars need to get younger, more explosive and simply more talented along the interior defensive line, and they are more than just one draft pick away from doing so. The Rams did quite a bit of double-dipping in the past, and to a lot of success.
Q: Are they going to add a real 3rd edge behind Hines-Allen and Travon? Or are they just looking to the draft and hoping one of the guys already on the team will fill that role?
A: I really do not know. They made minor investments in the edge depth last year that I called smart moves at the time, so I can not really criticize them for how it played out. I would think this year, it will either be Gardeck/Green/Striggow or a rookie they draft early and bring along.
Q: Hypothetically, if the Jaguars were to win the Super Bowl this year. Do the unveil a banner in Orlando and then move it to Jax when the new stadium is built? Or do you think they would save it for the new stadium?
A: What a question, lol. I would uhhhhh hang it up at the Miller Electric Center I guess?
Q: Do you see the Jaguars trading up into the 30s or 40s? Just can’t see a scenario where they make all 3 of their 3rd round selections.
A: Maybe the late 40s. Otherwise, I think the Jaguars want more draft picks, not less.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley