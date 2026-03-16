Jaguars Free Agency Mailbag: Taking Stock After First Wave

Throughout the offseason, we will take questions from Jacksonville Jaguars fans on the biggest topics facing the franchise in a critical 2026 offseason.

This week we take questions on the Jaguars' first week of free agency, year two players and much more.

Jaguars Mailbag

If you had to call it right now, is Caleb Ransaw starting week 1? — Jack Young (@JackSYoung2) March 16, 2026

A; I don't think so. I think the Jaguars absolutely want to see Caleb Ransaw in an expanded role sooner and later and I do not think their enthuiasm over him and his skill set has wavered. With that said, I think Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson start the year as the experienced veterans while Ransaw serves as the No. 3 safety. After a few months, I think that would change.

I have way more faith in Gladstone than I ever did Baalke, but what makes this offseason better/different than the 2023 one? — Richard Ito (@rich_ito) March 16, 2026

A: That is a fair question to ask. The Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have placed an emphasis on retainment and creating financial flexibility this offseason, which is the same thing the Jaguars did in 2023. With that in mind, it also felt like the Jaguars had the idea that the team was built and ready for a run in 2023. I do not think the current regime has that kind of overconfidence that bordered on arrogance.

Also, have this in mind. The Jaguars external free agents in 2023 netted $1.45 million combined in contract guarantees. Chris Rodriguez Jr. is at $10 million all by himself.

How much of a role do you believe Jalen McLeod will have this season? Feels like nobody is talking about him — keanu (@keanukarg) March 16, 2026

A: I think he gets a chance on special teams. If he shows enough in camp, maybe he even gets a few reps as a pass-rusher. But Dennis Gardeck is going to dominate that role until Jalen McCleod gets reps under his belt.

Apart from the top heads not being at the combine, how much/what did change in the Jaguars scouting department after a full year of Gladstone? Did they establish a player DB like the Rams? — Flix (@FlixVonUlm) March 16, 2026

A: I think the scouting department has taken much more of a shift to what James Gladstone envisioned when he took the job. Not to get too into the weeds, but it certainly appears the Jaguars are doing less and less by the book and traditional aspects of scouting that made up much of their old regime/

Is Gardeck the initial plan for Lloyd’s spot? Or do we see Miller and Kiser lead the way barring a rookie investment? — BCB Nomad (@BCBNomad) March 16, 2026

A: My guess? They start a rookie or a free agent they sign ... after the draft.

Other Mailbag Questions

Q: Who are John’s *guys* at the various positions this year and your overall flag plant prospect?

A: I have spent the last few weeks diving into this class, and there are five guys at positions of need (DL, LB, EDGE, TE, CB) who I think would qualify. I would pound the table for Caleb Banks, Josiah Trotter, Zion Young, Sam Roush , and Chandler Rivers. As for my overall flag plant who I would die on a hill for, I am gonna go with ... Denzel Boston.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Q: What is the likelihood of Jags double dipping at a position like DT? Is that strategy ideal due to different body types and roles? Perhaps Gracen Halton and Don Corelone to start the draft?

A: This would make a TON of sense to me. The Jaguars need t o get younger, more explosive and simply more talented along the interior defensive line, and they are more than just one draft pick away from doing so. The Rams did quite a bit of double-dipping in the past, and to a lot of success.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Are they going to add a real 3rd edge behind Hines-Allen and Travon? Or are they just looking to the draft and hoping one of the guys already on the team will fill that role?

A: I really do not know. They made minor investments in the edge depth last year that I called smart moves at the time, so I can not really criticize them for how it played out. I would think this year, it will either be Gardeck/Green/Striggow or a rookie they draft early and bring along.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Q: Hypothetically, if the Jaguars were to win the Super Bowl this year. Do the unveil a banner in Orlando and then move it to Jax when the new stadium is built? Or do you think they would save it for the new stadium?

A: What a question, lol. I would uhhhhh hang it up at the Miller Electric Center I guess?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone (left) with owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: Do you see the Jaguars trading up into the 30s or 40s? Just can’t see a scenario where they make all 3 of their 3rd round selections.

A: Maybe the late 40s. Otherwise, I think the Jaguars want more draft picks, not less.