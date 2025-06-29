Jaguars' Linebacker Room Carries Plenty of Mystery
When the Jacksonville Jaguars made wholesale changes to their coaching staff after last season, they ranked low in a plethora of statistical team categories. The offense wasn't good, but the defense stats were absolutely dreadful. Ranked 31st in total defensive yards allowed and tied for 27th with Cleveland in points allowed, the emphasis to tighten up the screws on defense is heightened.
New Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile has coached under defensive geniuses Vic Fangio and Brian Flores in recent seasons and is expected to deliver an aggressive style to Duval influenced by those former head coaches and accomplished DC's tutelage.
Scheme is obviously a big factor, but having quality personnel is paramount to improving the defensive output and fortunes of the franchise altogether. The men in the middle of the defensive side of the ball will have to be stingy. In a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, Beat Writer John Shipley predicted the men who would comprise the linebacking corps in Duval for 2025.
"We had them keeping six," broadcasted Shipley. "Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod. This would mean no Yasir Abdullah. I just see it as Yasir Abdullah and Jalen McLeod are the two guys that they seem to be teaching the Sam linebacker spot right now. I don't see the value in keeping both, honestly. It's just such a niche role. I don't think you need more than two guys at it."
With only being projected to keep six, a veteran could be left out of the mix. A new administration is typically unlikely to hold onto a player that they initially didn't invest in.
"If I had to think which one they'll take, you know, Yasir Abdullah from the last regime that doesn't have a lot of NFL tape, doesn't have much NFL production, or the guy they drafted in the sixth round [Jalen McLeod] who they appear to be a fan of on and off the field. He's probably the guy I'm leaning [toward], Jalen McLeod. So not a lot of mystery."
"Otherwise, at this group, I think they have some guys who are set up well for practice squad spots. But you know, you have a couple expiring contracts there, and Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma that will obviously have to be monitored moving forward. It could be a room that you see a decent amount of change in in the future, but maybe not right away."
In an unerwhelming and unstable room, the Jaguars could be undergoing a makeover soon. For now, this is the face of the linebackers in the mirrors of Duval.
