BREAKING: Former Jaguars Star Jalen Ramsey Traded to AFC Foe
Former Jacksonville Jaguars superstar Jalen Ramsey is back on the move.
The former Jaguars first-round pick and All-Pro cornerback is no stranger to being traded. The Jaguars traded him to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, and Ramsey then found himself traded from the Rams to the Miami Dolphins in 2023.
Now, Ramsey has been traded once again -- this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his fourth NFL home since the Jaguars took him in the first-round off the 2017 NFL Draft.
Ramsey was consistently linked to the Los Angeles Rams and, to a lesser extent, the Los Angeles Chargers throughout the course of the offseason after the Dolphins and his camp agreed to seek a trade.
Now, Ramsey is the next big name to join the Steelers this offseason after the Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers and traded for D.K. Metcalf earlier this offseason. The Steelers also traded away Minkah Fitzpatrick to land Ramsey.
Ramsey's bravado and Florida State Seminoles ties led to plenty of Deion Sanders comparisons early on in his career. And now after a third trade to a new team in six seasons, it looks like Ramsey is following Sanders' footsteps as one of the NFL's most popular guns for hire.
Ramsey is an elite talent even in his post-30 era, and is more than likely a first-ballot Hall of Fame talent later in his career. But he also seems destined to continue to jump from franchise to franchise, searching for his best fit for then and there.
Now, that jump has brought him to one of the oldest and most hated rivals in the entire history of the Jaguars -- a fitting next move for one of the biggest superstars in franchise history.
The Jaguars have long since moved on from the Ramsey era after he was one of the faces and building blocks of the franchise during their 2017 playoff run. Ramsey was traded to the Rams for three picks -- including two first-round draft picks -- after Ramsey requested a trade during the 2019 season due to a falling out with the team's management.
After another falling out, Ramsey is now officially a Pittsburgh Steeler.
