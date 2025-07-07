The Highest Ranked RB Rooms the Jaguars Tackle in 2025
Sure, the NFL has been a passing league, and no matter how much the teams try and deny it, the running back position has been seemingly devalued. Some teams, though, are still putting a major emphasis on the run. In Jacksonville, Liam Coen's staff is designing a system to amplify keeping the running game from moving the chains to set up the pass.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will continue to rely on Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, Jordan Jefferson, Tyler Lacy among others to hold the line in 2025. This offseason, PFF published their 2025 NFL running back unit rankings, and Jacksonville won't encounter top-ranked Baltimore, but will see other dangerous units on their schedule. What teams will the teal and black have their tackling hands full with?
The highest-ranked rushing opponent on the calendar for the Jags is the four-deep Seattle Seahawks at No. 5. They'll bring the thump all game long in Week 6 if DC Anthony Campanile's unit allows it in Week 6.
"Seattle quietly possesses one of the NFL’s deepest running back rooms. That unit includes Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh and seventh-round rookie Damien Martinez. Walker tied for fourth in the NFL with a 91.3 PFF rushing grade last season, though he appeared in only 11 games. Charbonnet also placed among the top 20 with his 78.8 PFF rushing grade."
A castoff in the Steel City, James Connor has been reborn in the Valley of the Sun. Throw in Troy Benson, and it's not very hard to justify the No. 12 ranking.
"James Conner’s brilliance over the past two seasons simply cannot be overstated. During that time, he ranks second in the NFL with a 92.2 PFF rushing grade and 128 missed tackles forced. The next closest running back on the team in carries last season was Trey Benson with 63, though he averaged a solid 4.6 yards per attempt but Conner will continue to dominate this backfield."
Week 1 brings a previously underrated No. 10 Carolina room that features two 1,000-yard rushers to EverBank and another potential spark plug in rookie Trevor, making it a running back family reunion in Duval with Travis Etienne.
"Carolina suddenly has two starting-caliber backs who get to run behind a solid offensive line. Chuba Hubbard ranked ninth in PFF rushing grade and eighth in yards after contact per attempt among qualifiers last season. Meanwhile, Rico Dowdle turned in his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign in Dallas. This team has no shortage of rushing options as it continues to build a supporting cast around Bryce Young."
In Week 4, the San Francisco 49ers are threats even without all-world rusher Christian McCaffrey. However, if he's in uniform they are so much more superior than their No. 12 ranking. The defense will need to be running on all cylanders that afternoon in Santa Clara.
"The 49ers are one of the hardest teams to project for this list, given Christian McCaffrey’s recent injury history. Across 2022 and 2023, he was the NFL’s highest-graded running back. His injuries in 2024 limited him to just 167 snaps and a 71.3 PFF overall grade. McCaffrey is supremely talented, but he enters his age-29 season with more questions than ever. Isaac Guerendo did a decent job in spot duty last season, earning a 67.2 PFF rushing grade."
No. 13 doesn't seem like it's that impressive, but taking into consideration that Vegas had the worst statistical rushing attack in the NFL, Viva, Las Vegas with two hot additions in Rookie Phenom Ashton Jeanty and a great free agent signing, by plucking Raheem Mostert from Miami. Buckle down, because the Raiders could run wild on the Jags in Week 9.
"The Raiders finished dead last in the NFL in PFF rushing grade last season. They set out this offseason to alleviate that problem. Their new starter will be sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty, who is fresh off setting PFF College records for rushing yards, PFF rushing grade, yards after contact and missed tackles forced. Alongside Jeanty will be newly acquired veteran Raheem Mostert, who recorded a terrific 91.5 PFF rushing grade during his three seasons in Miami."
The Raiders only play these top-ranked units in games the first 12 weeks 0f 2025, but making a concerted effort to stop these five clubs to have a chance this season.
