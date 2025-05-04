Which Jaguars' Rookie Could Create Key Position Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars have stressed the value of competition throughout the 2025 offseason. And so far, the Jaguars have practiced what they have preached.
This has been especially true in the offensive line room, where the Jaguars have six new additions: four free agency signings and two draft picks.
And judging the way things stand today, it makes sense for one of those draft picks to create some instant competition right off the bat.
Looking at which picks could create positional battles moving forward, Pro Football Focus landed on what the Jaguars' selection of West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum in the third round could mean for veteran guard Ezra Cleveland.
"Despite some improvement in 2024, Ezra Cleveland hasn’t met expectations since Jacksonville traded for him in 2023. Over the past two seasons, he’s posted sub-50th percentile marks in PFF pass-blocking grade (63.0) and graded positively on just 12.7% of his run plays," PFF said.
"Given the trade was made by the previous regime, it’s unlikely that James Gladstone’s front office feels obligated to see Cleveland’s contract through. That likely factored into the selection of Wyatt Milum, one of the highest-graded offensive linemen in the 2025 class. While Milum’s length may push him inside, his balance and strong hands make him a natural fit at guard, helping to mitigate any concerns about flexibility."
Milum is a seasoned college starter who has the flexibility to play inside and out, but he will get his first chance to make an impact inside at guard. With the high investment the Jaguars' placed in Milum it makes sense for him to have a potential track to quick playing time.
In 2024, Milum started all 11 games in which he played at left tackle, totaling 729 total plays (721 offensive snaps). He was a part of an offensive line that helped the Mountaineers rush for 140 or more yards in 27 of the past 29 games; 200 or more yards 18 times and 300 or more yards six times over the last three years.
With that said, this is a battle that will be won on the practice field. Each player will likely get their chance to win the job, and this will be a battle to watch all offseason.
