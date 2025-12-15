Liam Coen Breaks Down the Reasons for Trevor Lawrence's Ascension

The winters in Duval get pretty damn cold sometimes, but Trevor Lawrence has been absolutely on fire for the Jacksonville Jaguars despite the brisk weather. He came into Week 15 off an incredible performance against the Indianapolis Colts, notching 270 total yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers in a downpour.



Lawrence has been a rollercoaster throughout his career. Coming off such a tremendous high point that led the Jaguars to a crucial 36-19 blowout win to claim the AFC South crown, many expected him to crash back down to Earth in his next outing. Instead, he only continued his ascension versus the New York Jets.



Who's to credit for Trevor Lawrence's rise?



In Week 15, Trevor Lawrence had arguably the best game of his career. He became the first person in NFL history to throw for over 300 yards, run for 50 or more, pass for five touchdowns, and rush for at least one. In total, he tallied 330 yards and five scores on 20-of-32 completions, while taking five carries for 51 yards, including one into the endzone.



Many predicted that T-Law could have a renaissance season in his first year playing under the Jacksonville Jaguars' new head coach, Liam Coen. His development came along slowly, but he's been on a tear in his last month. Jacksonville media asked Coen whether that's a result of him unlocking Lawrence's strengths or the quarterback growing comfortable in the new system:



This guy Trevor Lawrence is pretty good at football.



"A combination. I would say that the pre-snap operation has definitely settled for him. In terms of the motion shifts, there's a lot going on, right? That has ‘chilled out’ for them a little bit in terms of we're able to run more of the same but just out of different looks. So time on task, repetition, carrying plays over from week-to-week that maybe have worked that we just want to dress up — I think that's really helped and allowed them to just go play."



"Once the ball is snapped, go use his traits and his skill set, because you saw today and we have seen over the last few weeks that we like throwing the football. Him throwing the football is a good thing right now to those guys, and we're protecting at a high level. He trusts the group in front of him, protecting and trusting the guys out in the perimeter to go make plays when the ball's in the air, so I think it's probably a combination of those things that sometimes it just takes a little time."

