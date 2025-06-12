Will Jaguars' Liam Coen Kick Start Trevor Lawrence's Development?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to have a good bounce-back season after having a disappointing on last year. Nothing went right for the Jaguars, but now they will look to change that in 2025, and they have made certain moves that will put them in the position to be better.
The Jaguars are coming fast and are not looking to take any time off in rebuilding or looking into the future. They want it now.
New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone let it be known that the team is looking to start winning right away and wants to give the fans something to cheer for all of next season. In their first offseason together and all the moves they have made point to just that. They are doing exactly what they said they were going to do with the team when they took over.
A big part of getting their team in order and playing way better next season, is unleashing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence was hurt for most of last season and did not have the season he wanted, but now he has a fresh start with a head coach in Coen, who is a great offensive mind in the National Football League.
We have not seen the best of Lawrence but we have seen what Lawrence can look like when he is playing good football. Now, Coen will look to get him to the top, and playing consistently good football for his team could be successful. That is only big question in Jacksonville as they get closer to the season.
How could Liam Coen jump-start 's game? Asked Dan Graziano of ESPN.
"QB-centric coaches often say that the first thing they work on when they get with a new quarterback is his feet. To that end, Coen has this offseason emphasized an overhaul of Lawrence's footwork.
The idea is that everything about the offense works off the quarterback's ability to time up his feet with the play that's called. If Coen and Lawrence are already making positive progress on footwork, that bodes well for Lawrence's chances of getting back on track."
It is going to be fun to watch the pairing of Coen and Lawrence go to work next season. Coen has proven that he can get quarterbacks playing better football than they were playing before he got there.
