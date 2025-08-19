BREAKING: Jaguars Make Roster Moves Following Preseason Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to remain active with the bottom of their roster as they look to identify gems within their deep reserves. Heading into the final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen are getting a final look at the talent on their roster.
On Tuesday morning, the Jaguars continued their journey of activity on the 90-man roster with some new additions.
Jaguars sign two players, waive two more in a corresponding move
The Jaguars made a couple of moves on Tuesday, signing offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and running back Kevin Harris. In a corresponding move, they waived wide receiver Darius Lassiter and defensive lineman Eli Mostaert.
These moves come following Jacksonville's tie against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. With the preseason closing this coming weekend against Miami, it is an opportune time for the team to get looks at their reserves before making tough decisions in the days following.
A former undrafted free agent in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Tennessee Volunteers, Carvin was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent time on their practice squad. He was also on practice squads with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots in 2024 before spending the rest of the season on the Jaguars' practice squad. Carvin started 43 games across five seasons with the Volunteers, showcasing versatility with multiple starts at left guard, right guard, and center.
Harris was a former sixth-round selection in the 2022 draft by the Patriots, playing in nine games with a single start from 2022 to 2023. The former South Carolina Gamecocks standout spent last season on New England's practice squad. A native of Hinesville, Georgia, Harris led the SEC in rushing during the 2020 pandemic season with 1,138 yards while being named an All-SEC tailback for the Gamecocks.
Lassiter was an undrafted free agent from the BYU Cougars, where he was a productive wide receiver in 2024 with 45 catches for 703 yards and four touchdowns.
Mostaert, a former standout defensive tackle with the North Dakota State Bison, was an FCS All-American who spent six years with the program. He tallied 19.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss over his career, finishing his super-senior season with six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.
