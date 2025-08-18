BREAKING: Jaguars Bolster Depth With Unique Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had big question marks around their defensive line all summer.
Now thanks to a unique trade, they are hoping to have some answers.
On the same day the Jaguars took on the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 of the preseason, the Jaguars traded for Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders -- who started in the very same game against his new team just a few hours ago.
Why the Jaguars Made the Move
The Jaguars have had serious questions about their defensive tackle room all summer, largely due to consisting injuries to Maason Smith and Arik Armstead. Neither has practiced fully all training camp, while Smith spent the first 14 practices of camp on the PUP list.
Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen did not mince words about the defensive tackle room and its current state.
“I mean, he's going to need to practice a lot. He missed a lot of time. We talk about getting in there. Obviously, he's been working out a ton, but as we all know, I just talked about football shapes a lot different than working out on the side and doing that stuff," Coen said about Smith.
So, we're going to have to see him really go in practice and feel like he's getting comfortable with the calls, getting aligned, make it through practice. There's a lot that needs to happen. Obviously, for him to feel confident and for us to feel confident for him to go out and be ready week one.”
“I think there's probably a little bit of a difference there with one being a whatever is 12 year vet and the other being a second, third year player. I think there's maybe a little bit of a difference there, but very similar where, you don't really know what you have at the position truly. Like, you know, you feel like, man, we could get better here with these guys coming back on the grass," Coen said about Armstead.
"I actually watched the Raiders game from last year the other day. That was Maason's arguably one of his best games of the year, and it was fun to watch him, get off the ball, play physical and violent, and you could see he was kind of coming along towards the end there and that's why it's such a bummer that we haven't been able to see it, but it is what it is. It's still a long season for him to get acclimated and get ready to play same with Arik.”
