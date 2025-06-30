Should Jaguars Make Any More FA Signings Before Camp?
NFL franchises have one goal in mind during the season week in and out, win. Not just win, but win the Super Bowl and that comes with roster construction to build a respective franchise into the best in the league.
The Jacksonville Jaguars pursue this just like their 31 other counterparts. This time, however, they have begun a new era of their franchise's history that features a new regime at head coach and general manager.
Coach Liam Coen brings a new creative offense that Jaguars fans have never seen before with an incredibly vast run game filled with unique concepts and variations of current ones. Not only that, Coen's wide-zone offense matches similarly to the successful quarterback-friendly offenses across the league that can be traced back to Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.
General manager James Gladstone is young and innovative but relatively unproven as a decision-maker. Time will tell if the moves he made this offseason on both sides of the ball translate into immediate success in 2025. However, the moves Gladstone and Jacksonville have made so far seem to come with rave reviews, especially the draft choices he made two months ago.
After an active offseason, one that did not involve impulsive trades that a first-time GM would make at points early in their tenure, the Jaguars seem set with the players that bestow on the roster from the quarterback position all the way to the No. 4 linebacker on the depth chart. On paper, Jacksonville has a talented roster similar to last year before their disastrous 4-13 season.
The biggest difference this year is new coaching and front office management. How that could translate to success remains to be seen, but the latest additions to the 90-man roster spell a sign that the Jaguars are contempt with their current group of talent.
There are still some areas that needed answering: is there a long-term answer at linebacker? Could the Jaguars add more offensive line depth? Is Brenton Strange capable of being the No. 1 tight end? Are Jarrian Jones or Buster Brown capable of being the No. 2 cornerback?
This leads into a further question of whether the Jaguars should add another free agent or two to the roster ahead of training camp. Have taking a look at their projected depth chart heading into camp, I don't see a reason for them to make another addition to the roster through free agency unless a door opens up for a possible Jalen Ramsey reunion.
Jacksonville has plenty of talent at all position groups with a nice mixture of depth, young talent, and veterans. This team is capable of returning to the postseason with this group. Again, it is unclear if the hype will translate to success but things can change rapidly in training camp such as potential injuries.
Only then would a free agent acquisition be necessary, especially for one that has starting experience at a key position of concern. For now, the Jaguars should stay put but keep a keen eye on the market during training camp and roster cuts in late August.
