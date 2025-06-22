Analyst Lists Possible Landing Spots For Former Jaguars' CB
Jalen Ramsey is now a star for the Miami Dolphins and before that the Los Angeles Rams. But he didn't become the lockdown cornerback that he is today in either of those places, it all started with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
At FSU, Ramsey was borderline unstoppable on defense. In 41 games played as a Seminole, he tallied 181 total tackles (122 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks. However, what made him stand out was his staggering three interceptions, 22 passes defensed and four forced fumbles in three seasons.
This led to the Jaguars selecting Ramsey with the 5th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. After a lottle over three terrific seasons with Jacksonville, he was traded to L.A. for a multitude of draft picks.
Two seasons into his stint with the Dolphins, there's the reality that Ramsey wants to be back on the move. This past week, the cornerback followed several Pittsburgh Steelers players on Instagram (players he hadn't previously followed).
However, ESPN insider Adam Schefter boldy left the Stellers out of Ramsey's likely next team. Instead, he explained that he was likely to sign with either the Los Angeles Chargers or Rams.
“The Dolphins continue to have conversations about trading Jalen Ramsey, and I think a trade there will get done,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show. “The question is when does it get done?… I don’t know exactly when it’s gonna be, but Jalen Ramsey will get traded. I would expect it before the start of the training camp. And I think he would like to go to the West Coast, Los Angeles, Rams, Chargers, something like that.”
The biggest obstacle in a reunion with L.A. this upcoming season is Ramsey's contract. He received $24.235 million guaranteed at signing, but it doesn’t take effect until 2026. For now, his base salary in 2025 is just $1.255 million.
A trade would leave the Dolphins with $10.745 million in dead cap in 2025 and $18.468 million in 2026, putting them in a difficult situation. It'll be interesting to see if a deal does get done this offseason, but as of now, it seems like Ramsey's cryptic activity was all for show.
