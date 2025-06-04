BREAKING: Jaguars Add New Pass-Rushing Threat
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to work the free agent market to bring in veteran depth pieces as some of the most physical positions within the game. Thus, on Wednesday, they signed former Cardinals' OLB Dennis Gardeck, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Jaguars are signing former Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck, who has 17 career sacks — including 9 over the past two seasons," wrote Schultz in a tweet. "A former undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls, Gardeck spent 7 seasons in Arizona and now heads to Jacksonville."
General Manager James Gladstone is quite familiar with Gardeck, considering when Gladstone was a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Gardeck was wreaking havoc on the Rams' offense. In seven seasons, Gardeck was retained by three different head coaches, having massive seasons in 2020 and 2023.
I spoke to Arizona Cardinals On SI beat writer/ publisher Donnie Druin about Gardeck and this is what he had to say.
"Gardeck was highly regarded in the locker room and fan base during his entire tenure in Arizona, and rightfully so." said Druin. "He’s a living definition of an underdog story and worked his way through special teams to earn playing time on the defensive side of the ball. All business, and all gas with no breaks. Great teammate and can be productive as a pass rusher though injuries have held him back. High upside guy, I think Jacksonville fans will come to really like him."
Gardeck provides fresh rotation on the defensive line, a key if the Jaguars wish to be effective in 2025, especially after head coach Liam Coen recognizes some of the growing pains the defensive backs are going through while learning a new system.
“They’ve got their hands on a lot of balls so far. Just having some more vision on the quarterback in some of the zone coverages, and then, shoot, when we’ve been able to play in man, it’s something that they’ve been doing for quite some time last year. So, they’ve done a nice job in man. I think Tyson [CB Tyson Campbell] has done a nice job with his hands and feet at the second and third levels."
"You saw Montaric [CB Montaric Brown] make a nice play again today. He’s been steady and consistent. That whole group has done a really good job. [CB] Jourdan Lewis, [CB] Jarrian Jones, that whole crew of guys. It’s been competitive. It’s been a learning curve, obviously. When you’re used to playing so much man, going back and playing a little bit of zone, as it sounds, could be a little bit challenging based on where your eyes are and the discipline, things like that. I think they’ve done a nice job, though, so far.”
Nothing helps defensive backs more than their line dominating the line of scrimmage, and now the Jaguars have a defender who will play a massive role in setting the tone. Another tool DC Anthony Campanile has as he rebuilds "Sacksonville."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep up with all of our stories this year.
You can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE