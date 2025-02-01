Top FA Safety Raves About Jaguars New DC Anthony Campanile
The Liam Coen era in Jacksonville is off to a good start as one of the pressing questions regarding his staff has been answered. New Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile must have made friends during his five years in the NFL as stars around the league made it known how they have felt about him.
Campanile must have made an impact during his three year stint with the Dolphins as multiple former Miami players took to social media to express their support. Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty had praise for Campanile's work ethic and attitude. Both men come from the New Jersey area and Campanile got his first collegiate job at Rutgers after starting out as a New Jersey high school coach. Rutgers is McCourty's alma mater.
However an even more interesting post was shared on social media. Dolphins safety and impending free agent Jevon Holland praised the hire, calling Campanile "one of the best in the business!!"
If Campanile is going to enact his scheme with effectiveness, he's going to need a communicator in the secondary. There would be no better option for Jacksonville than Holland to become the defensive signal-caller. There is a mutual respect and love between Campanile and Holland, Holland understands the base foundations of his scheme, and the foundation has already been laid for Campanile to trust Holland to run the defense in critical, no-huddle situations.
Holland may not be inclined to return to Miami. He had a rough 2024 and the Miami Dolphins were a dumpster fire of an organization. They lacked attitude, direction and an offensive line. Holland had some moments late in the season that questioned his efforts but considering his entire career and the disfunction within the organization, the Jaguars would likely get the player that punched out the ball from Travis Etienne on Etienne's way to the endzone.
Sometimes a player needs a fresh start and Jacksonville can give him that. There's no state taxes, the team has two excellect EDGE players and the team has a new direction in a winnable division. With a coordinator like Campanile, the Jaguars are going to attract defensive talent in free agency and Holland could just be the beginning.
