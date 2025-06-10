Do Jaguars Have Best Offensive Line in AFC South?
When a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars has a gifted franchise quarterback, it is the utmost importance to give him the best offensive line possible in the trenches.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has not had the best of experiences with his offensive fronts throughout his NFL career, but this season could be different.
Three of the starting five offensive linemen from last season return for the Jaguars as left tackle Walker Little, left guard Ezra Cleveland, and right tackle Anton Harrison look to improve from last season. Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone made improvements this offseason by signing center Robert Hainsey and right guard Patrick Mekari in hopes of sustaining growth up front.
Were these additions enough to make this unit the best in the AFC South in 2025? Let's take a closer look at each offensive line in the division to determine who it is.
Tennessee Titans
The Titans and general manager Mike Borgonzi got to work this offseason to add competition and depth to their offensive line. Left tackle Dan Moore will be competing with fellow free agent signee Oli Udoh for the starting job. At right guard, Kevin Zeitler joins the franchise to anchor the interior right side next to the monster J.C. Latham.
Left guard Peter Skoronski is emerging as a quality starter while center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who is recovering from a season-ending Achilles last year, is among some of the better ones in the NFL. This unit does have some question marks but there is some intrigue with this group make me believe they can protect rookie Cam Ward well enough.
Indianapolis Colts
This is a unit that is one of the strengths of the roster. Bernhard Raimann has developed into a great left tackle who has his arrow pointing upward while second-year player Tanor Bortolini showcased quality play in his several starts last season.
Matt Gonclaves is another adequate blocker at the right guard spot with veteran right tackle Braden Smith anchoring the edge as he has done for the last several years in Indianapolis. Then, there's the leader of the franchise Quenton Nelson, who returned to elite, high-level play in 2024 and will look to continue his potential path to the Hall of Fame.
The only issue with this offensive line is who they will be blocking for this season. Whoever it is, they will have the ability to play from a clean pocket more often than not while running back Jonathan Taylor will see plenty of creases in what he hopes is a rebound campaign.
Houston Texans
There seems to be so much volitility with this group of players. The Texans have had to do some work with this offensive line that is the X-factor for their offense in 2025. It starts on the left side with offseason additions Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, and early-round selection Aireontae Ersery; and there will likely be some competition at left tackle this summer.
What this offensive front does not lack is depth and competition. Jarrett Patterson is the projected starting center with Tytus Howard at right guard and Blake Fisher at right tackle. Ed Ingram and Trent Brown will be competing and giving both players depth, respectively.
This unit will make or break Houston this season and with the addition of former top running back Nick Chubb, this group will be under pressure from the media and from defensive linemen on the field during the season until they can prove they are a capable bunch.
Who has the best OL in the AFC South?
For me, it's the Colts. I rarely remember a time when the Colts have had a below-average unit up front in consecutive years since the early days of Frank Reich's tenure. This group is a true strength for Indianapolis and they will be the reason they win some games on Sundays.
The Jaguars still have plenty to prove as a cohesive unit and I question the viability of Little and Harrison heading into this season, though the latter has progressed with each season. This unit will be predicated on the performance of those two players. If Harrison and Little both show adequate play throughout the season, Jacksonville's offense could be a fun unit to watch with a protected Lawrence.
