Why Trevor Lawrence Has Key Opportunity vs. Colts

Trevor Lawrence has had about as mixed a season as a quarterback could possibly have in the NFL. Through 13 weeks, he has his Jacksonville Jaguars sitting at the top of the AFC South with a sterling 8-4 mark, well ahead of schedule for the expectations this team had coming into the season.



However, his individual performances have been highly volatile. For the year, he's thrown for 2,636 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on 59.7 percent completion. He's added a lot of value with his legs so far, though, rushing for 235 yards and five scores on 57 attempts. He's also been heating up lately, reigniting the optimism that he can one day be an elite quarterback, especially under Head Coach Liam Coen's tutelage.



Can Trevor Lawrence dominate against the Colts?



The Jacksonville Jaguars are going into a crucial game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14. This team was able to capture the top spot in the AFC South when they defeated the Tennessee Titans, 25-3, in their last outing. Both the Jaguars and the Colts are 8-4 on the season, but Jacksonville currently boasts the "common opponents" tiebreaker. Of course, that doesn't matter much, as the winner of their head-to-head on Sunday will take a critical one-game lead in the division.



For a minute there, it seemed that Trevor Lawrence had lost his chance to be the best quarterback in the AFC South. C.J. Stroud came out hot for the Houston Texans as a rookie two years ago. The Tennessee Titans may have found a franchise cornerstone in their first-overall pick from this past draft, Cam Ward. The Indianapolis Colts seemed to strike gold with Daniel Jones, reviving his career with Shane Steichen and a loaded supporting cast.



Trevor Lawrence NFL Rating:

- 73.7: Weeks 1-9

- 106.7: Weeks 10-13

However, 13 weeks into the season, the throne for the AFC South's top quarterback is still wide open. If Lawrence can keep playing the way he has during Jacksonville's current three-game winning streak, he has a legitimate claim for the crown. Beating the Titans at home and establishing his Jaguars as the best team in the division would go a long way towards helping his case.



FanDuel isn't expecting him to outplay Daniel Jones, even with the Colts' QB rocking a fractured fibula. Lawrence's line is set at 220.5 passing yards, while Jones' is at 231.5 yards. T-Law is at +118 to throw for two or more touchdowns, while Jones is at +114. Lawrence is at -148 to give away an interception, while Jones is at -108. The Jaguars' quarterback has a chance to defy expectations and establish himself as the top gunslinger in the division.

