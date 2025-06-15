Do Jaguars Have Best Interior DL in AFC South?
Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were amongst the worst defenses in the NFL in yards per game, rushing yards per game, and passing yards per game.
One of the key culprits was the inconsistencies in getting to the quarterback and allowing yards before contact, meaning the defensive front, especially the interior, could not generate enough pressure or hold the point of attack.
This year, the group remains the same but it is one that showed improvement late last season. Under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, there is an opportunity for these interior linemen to play in better-suited roles for their skill sets.
One of the most intriguing players from the Jaguars interior defensive line is second-year Maason Smith, a gifted player who began to slowly figure things out as a raw lineman out of LSU.
Smith's college teammate, Jordan Jefferson, provides a high ceiling as a run defender while veterans DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead will provide a quality rotation. The latter two will likely get the starting nod early in the season, providing Campanile with an adequate group of linemen.
With this group returning for another run in 2025, do the Jaguars have the best interior defensive line in the AFC South? I decided to take a closer look at the rest of the division to see if this holds true.
Tennessee Titans
Right off the bat, the Titans have an outstanding group of defensive linemen. Jeffrey Simmons remains one of the best at his position as a total game-wrecker who can blow up run games and generate production against opposing quarterbacks.
Sebastian Joseph-Day remains a quality starter for Tennessee, giving them a versatile player who saw snaps as an edge rusher and interior linemen. His value as a run defender is immense entering his second season with the franchise. T'Vondre Sweat has emerged as a stout nose tackle, making the Titans front one to reckon with.
Houston Texans
The Texans don't have an elite, game-changing defensive lineman that can take over ball games...yet. What they do have is a group of sufficient trench players that can create havoc in their own way. Tim Settle Jr. has emerged as a key piece of this unit with Sheldon Rankins following in line beside him.
Former Jaguar Folo Fatukasi is a critical asset in the run game, providing depth and early-down ability. Mario Edwards returns for his second season with the Texans following an adequate season, including a big performance in the regular season against the Titans with a sack and three pressures. Houston will need a standout defender from this group, but it is one that can generate success in the defensive trenches.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have formed one of the strongest defensive lines in the league. DeForest Buckner remains a force and franchise cornerstone in the middle of the defense, maintaining his status as one of the five or 10 best players at his position. Grover Stewart is aging like fine wine and continues to be a monster against the run with his massive size and raw power.
Behind Buckner and Stewart are young players Neville Gallimore and Adetomiwa Adebawore. Both provide versatility for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, one of the best in the league. Adebawore gives the Colts an inside-out linemen who has flashed the ability to dismantle opposing blockers.
Who has the best iDL in the AFC South?
The Colts and Titans have two of the best defensive lines in the division. Jacksonville provides the most upside with their young linemen in Smith and Jefferson while Houston has a capped ceiling for their room, which could use some expanding in the near future.
Having talents like Simmons, Buckner, Stewart, Sweat, or Joseph-Day make it easier for your defensive coordinator to be creative with what they can do with alignments and line games. It helps having game-wreckers as well as the former two defenders are among the best in the game.
Jacksonville could quickly become a formidable unit with a deep defensive line rotation under Campanile. With their upside and veteran presence, it is a group to keep an eye on during the 2025 season.
