Jaguars Fans Debate Greatest Player in Franchise History
Something new is coming to life down in Jacksonville this offseason. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to do with that.
This offseason they have moved into a different directions that have the city and their fans feeling great about the new upcoming National Football League season. The Jaguars have a new regime in town with head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
The Jaguars are looking to get back to their winning ways. They want to bring life back into the building, the fans, and the team. Something that everyone can enjoy in Duval. As we get closer to the season, more excitement his building up, and the fans like the energy the new regime is bringing and cannot wait to see it translate to the field.
With that, Jaguars fans can take some time in the offseason thinking about what player from all the Jaguars teams just stood out to them more than others and was the best.
Jaguars On SI asked Duval who they think is the greatest player in franchise history. A question that cannot have a right or wrong answer because of all the great players that have been part of the Jaguars organization.
"This might be an unpopular opinion, but Jalen Ramsey in his prime was arguably the best player to ever be on our team. But I’m still gonna say Fred Taylor," said one fan.
Fred Taylor and Jalen Ramsey are two of the best players that ever played for the Jaguars. Taylor at the running back position was great to see. And Ramsey locking down on side of the field on defense was something special to watch. Those two players were great.
"Hate to say it, Ramsey," added another fan.
"Fred Taylor or Jimmy Smith," said another fan.
"The best talent-wise? Tony Boselli. The best career? Fred Taylor," added another fan.
These players were something special to watch during their careers in Jacksonville. The Jaguars now have a lot of good talent on their roster and they too can have something special with the Jaguars.
The Jaguars can also be selecting some of the future great players of the franchise in the 2025 NFL Draft next week. Do not sleep on the Jaguars as they got something good going on.
Please be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and you will not miss another breaking news story again.
You can let us know your thoughts also when you visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.