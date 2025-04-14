How Will Jaguars' Offseason Approach Impact Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are only a couple of weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft. This draft will be the first one for the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. They have worked together well all offseason in bringing in the players they think will help them win in 2025 and beyond. These two will do the same in this year's draft.
The new regime has a great idea of what they are looking for in their draft prospects and what they need to see and hear from them to be on their draft board.
The Jaguars still have some holes to fill on both sides of the ball and it is going to be interesting to see what approach they take in the draft. Whether it is defense or offense, they have a good front office and coaches that know how to find talent.
It is going to be important for the Jaguars to have another good draft class, especially for the new regime to have more momentum heading into the season and during the season.
But the Jaguars are taking a different approach in the weeks leading up to the draft. Usually, we see teams bring in prospects to come visit the teams and get a better chance to know them in person, but the Jaguars are doing the pre-draft visits virtually.
“Yeah, I mean, I can let James [Gladstone] detail that a little bit more. It’s more so just, hey, we’re trying to keep everything that we’re doing in-house, and trusting that we’ll do some things possibly virtually and that with guys that we need to have another touchpoint with," said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen earlier this week.
"You're always pulling, right? Everybody's pulling from different places to ultimately make it ours. We've got to watch those tapes of where we all came from, and OK, fine, what is the ‘25 Jags though? Like, how does this fit us?"
"We're not going to know who we're truly going to be for a while, but it's more so testing to see how much they can handle, and if maybe some of those concepts, schemes, fundamentals fit our players. That's a great question because that's something that we're constantly working through right now as a staff.”
We are going to have to wait after the draft to see if this approach did good or bad for the Jaguars and if they will change it in the following years.
Please be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and you will not miss another breaking news story again.
You can let us know your thoughts also when you visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.