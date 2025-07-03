3 Jaguars Players Who Deserve More Playing Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a competitive roster this summer as many players are out to prove themselves to make the 53-man roster this fall while also competing for more playing time on either side of the ball.
Under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars have constructed themselves a roster with more depth and young talent than ever before, similar to how Gladstone's former team, the Los Angeles Rams, grew their roster after a significant shake up.
The offense seems well set with who will see the field and who won't but the defense offers more competition and depth across the board with several players itching for more time on the field in 2025. I took a look at three players on the Jaguars roster who are deserving of more snaps this year. Let's take a closer look.
Jordan Jefferson, Defensive Linemen
Jefferson and fellow rookie Maason Smith were teammates at LSU and drafted together onto the same franchise as both displayed flashes of potential during the later portions of the 2025 season. Jefferson is likely to be the successor to DaVon Hamilton when the time comes to move on from the veteran defensive tackle.
Until then, Jefferson is the type of player that will be hard to get off the field when you need to make a stop against the run. He showcased quality one and a half and two-gap integrity while offering powerful hands to get off blocks at the point of attack. Jefferson is certainly a player deserving of more playing time.
Montaric Brown, Cornerback
Brown is competing for playing time at outside cornerback opposite of Tyson Campbell this summer and so far has shown to be the better defender over second-year Jarrian Jones. Brown has shown competitiveness at the catch point and physicality in the run game from time to time but he must maintain a level of consistency this season.
The former Arkansas Razorback thrives more as a off-ball man or zone defender and could be a good fit in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's defense. One way or another, his skill set is too valuable to keep off the field entering a contract season.
Antonio Johnson, Safety
Eric Murray and Darnell Savage are the current projected starters at the safety positions heading into training camp. The veterans have a lock on the spots for the time being but there could come a point in the season where both are up-ended for the younger players to emerge such as Johnson.
Two seasons ago, Johnson snagged two interceptions and also tallied 73 tackles this past season. He has the potential to be a quality defender in this new defense under Campanile and at the moment, Savage or Murray act as placeholders for Johnson and rookie Caleb Ransaw. The former Texas A&M standout is deserving of more playing time and could finally earn the starting job as the season moves along.
