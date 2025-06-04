Jarrian Jones and Buster Brown: Who Will Be Jaguars No. 2 CB?
Following a dreadful defensive performance during the 2024 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to start fresh with defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
It is a unit that gave up the second-most yards per game last year despite high expectations of being an above-average unit going into the season.
While several key components from last season's defense are still in place, competition is needed and is already starting to trickle through offseason training practices. OTAs have provided a sneak peek into what the 2025 Jaguars defense could evolve into, a unit hopeful of drastic improvement.
Players have already shared their improvements from last season to now, including star pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen, who was playing above his average weight but comes in as hungry as ever with high goals and expectations. Yet, there is one area to keep a close eye on this summer and it is the competition for the No. 2 cornerback slot.
Second-year player Jarrian Jones and fourth-year defender Montaric 'Buster' Brown are the two player currently competing for the starting role opposite of Tyson Campbell.
Jones spent most of his rookie season at nickelback where he played his best football but will look to earn time on the perimeter after the Jaguars signed standout nickel Jourdan Lewis and drafted versatile player Travis Hunter in the first round. Brown, on the other hand, is still searching for his first career interception but has been a sufficient spot starter over the last two seasons.
Brown has been a standout player in OTAs so far, receiving rave reviews from his coaches and being a seamless fit in Campanile's scheme. Some believe he is the favorite to be the No. 2 corner heading into training camp over the talented Jones, who went to college at Florida State across Interstate 10.
This competition will come down to the wire, especially in training camp and throughout the preseason as the two defenders yearn for playing time.
Brown, a former seventh-round draft pick, has worked tirelessly to get to where he is now. He is the type of story you root for and a player that can thrive in the right system. Campanile's could be the one that does it for him but Jones will be a tough defender to compete with.
Last season, Jones was one of the few Jacksonville defenders consistently making plays last season as a rookie. He had a standout performance against the New York Jets that inspired interest in his future. Sure, it's not a great look being on the bad end of the Madden 26 cover by Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle that redefines physics, but there was more good than bad last season.
There is a lot to like with both Jones and Brown, from their respective stories to their on-field play. Jones is my choice to be the team's No. 2 cornerback over Brown. However, this would represent a quality cornerback room with quality talent on the depth chart, giving the Jaguars room to breathe easy against the NFL's best offensive playmakers.
