BREAKING: Jaguars Sign Former Buffalo Bills Tight End
The Jaguars are signing former Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris to a one-year deal, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Morris had 3 TDs over three seasons in Buffalo and is especially valued for his blocking ability — a trait Jacksonville’s new coaching staff prioritizes in tight ends." Wrote Schultz.
This move made it clear that new head coach Liam Coen prioritized fit over production in his offensive construction as he made the controversial decision to move on from fan favorite Evan Engram.
Coen spoke recently about setting a tone on offense, something Morris' blocking ability will help the Jaguars accomplish in 2025.
“I think over the course of the last few weeks with the vets we’ve been able to kind of install not only the playbooks, the schemes, the fundamentals and the techniques, but also our culture and our modes of operations, the way we want to communicate, the way that we end up wanting to play the game. So, we’ve now been able to have those same meetings with the rookies over the last two days, so the goal is to be able to catch them up on the way we want to act, the way we want to talk, the way we want to communicate if something comes up and how these things end up carrying out onto the grass."
"That’s really been the main focus of the team meetings with the rookies. That was also the emphasis with the vets before we ended up breaking for the weekend. Once we get back into Monday, these guys will be integrated and be rolling and we’ll have a lot more players in that meeting room.”
Morris was a member of a Bills offense in 2024 that did unique things to tremendous success, leading to Josh Allen winning MVP, despite the departures of Stefon Diggs and eventual Jaguars receiver Gabe Davis.
The Bills would run three tight end sets with Morris, Dawson Knox, and Dalton Kincaid. They also used offensive lineman Alec Anderson often to control the line of scrimmage as a tight end, leading to a massive year from running back James Cook.
With Morris on the Jaguars, we're seeing Coen implement his culture. A culture of team commitment to establishing the run in order to open up the pass.
The work Morris will do on the line of scrimmage will create advantageous matchups for Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr to exploit, leading to opportunities for Trevor Lawrence.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep up with all of our stories on Morris.
You can let us know your thoughts on Morris when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE