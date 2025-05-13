BREAKING: Former Jaguars WR Gabe Davis Visiting Giants
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis has been a busy man since being released by the team, having taken visits around the country, now taking a flight to New York.
Davis is meeting his former offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, and the New York Giants, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
Davis' time in Jacksonville was nothing short of horrendous and it truly captivated the Trent Baalke era that was filled with mistakes at the receiver position over the last few years.
If there were any sense of logic in this world, perhaps Baalke breaking the wide receiver market with Christian Kirk and then breaking the Jaguars' bank account for a few games of Davis would make sense, but it doesn't. Neither did $39 million for yet another WR2.
Regardless, Davis' potential reunion with Daboll could be the exact thing to jump-start his career. Daboll understood Davis and how to get the most out of him.
Daboll's use of Davis was brilliant and situational, putting him in a position to make consistent plays.
Daboll was Davis' offensive coordinator during Davis' first two years in the NFL.
2020 (Rookie): 62 targets, 35 receptions, 599 yards, and seven touchdowns.
2021 (Second-year): 63 targets, 35 receptions, 549 yards, and six touchdowns.
Situational master.
So why would Daboll want a receiver like that? To pair Malik Nabers with a constant. In Buffalo, Josh Allen, a duel-threat gunslinging quarterback rose to national attention as a member of Brian Daboll's offense.
An offense that went supernova after the addition of superstar Stefan Diggs. Diggs played off a constant in Davis, giving Allen a consistent but slippery target he could hit down field.
Daboll has that caliber of receiver again in Nabers. He also drafted Jaxson Dart to be that Allen gunslinger with feet.
The Giants have yet to develop Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt, plus with the clock running out on Daboll's time in New York, he needs a player that is plug and play.
It's clear that despite having Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, Dart is the savior and if Daboll believes in Dart, he needs a system with players who can run it that he feels confident in.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep up with all of our stories and more.
You can let us know your thoughts on Davis and the Giants when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE