Jaguars' Hines-Allen Just Misses Top-10 of Illustrious Ranking
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a ton of top first-round picks in recent years, but one that has stood out on the defensive side of the ball has been Josh Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen was drafted by the Jaguars franchise with the seventh pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Throughout his career, Hines-Allen has collected nearly 300 total tackles, 188 solo tackles, and 53 quarterback sacks, and has done so in 90 games. Approaching 100 games played in the National Football League, the Jaguars are happy that the success Hines-Allen has had has been for their franchise.
Entering his seventh campaign in the league, the rest of the NFL has come to know the skillset of Hines-Allen, but not many have figured out how to stop him. Hines-Allen will be donning a Jaguars uniform for the foreseeable future, as he is signed until the conclusion of the 2028 campaign.
Likely upon the prime years of his career, Hines-Allen looks to be another big asset for the Jacksonville franchise. While the Jaguars' defense wasn't too good last season, they have added new players in hopes of elevating themselves. But even with all the additions, none stand above how good Hines-Allen has been.
So much so that PFF released a ranking of the Top 32 defensive ends going into the new season. A list that features the top defenders at the position and how well they will be able to help their team. While Hines-Allen has Top 10 talent, he just missed it, coming in at 11th overall.
"Hines-Allen has long been one of the NFL’s most underrated players, and 2024 was no exception. The former first-round pick out of Kentucky tied for ninth in the league with 63 total pressures, just one year removed from a career-high 90 in 2023," Ryan Smith of PFF wrote.
The likes of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns are some of the names who cracked the Top 10 ahead of Hines-Allen. If Hines-Allen can continue his success into the new campaign under the new regime of Jacksonville Jaguars football, perhaps the Top 10 midseason rankings will feature the former first-rounder.
