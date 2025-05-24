Analyst Bashes Jaguars' Defense Despite Coen's Encouraging Comments
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a lot this season in an effort to get the franchise back on the right track. Following a 4-13 season, the Jaguars hired a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone. Safe to say their impact has already been felt.
With offseason additions likely over for Jacksonville, the outlook for them going into the 2025 campaign is to be a sneaky team that could contend for the AFC South division. While Coen and the rest of his staff are optimistic for the new campaign, one analyst sees a major downfall on one side of the football.
According to Matthew Berry, the outlook of the Jaguars' defense doesn't look to be the best from an outside view. After picking quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a player who can have a big turnaround season, Berry touches on the fact that Lawrence is going to have to throw the ball to be effective.
"Liam Coen wants to throw, they're going to throw a ton. I don't think their defense is going to be particularly good," Berry said. "When you bring in someone like Liam Coen, who is an offensive mind as a head coach, he's going to focus on the offense."
"I just think this is going to be a pass first, goofy offense, especially because of how Liam Coen's mindset is and because I think their defense is still going to be terrible."
If that's the case, from an outsider's view when looking at the Jacksonville defense, it could pose some concerns surrounding the offense. Especially following what Coach Coen touched on during the OTAs when discussing the defensive outlook going into his first season with the franchise.
“I think always, the defense is typically always ahead. It’s a little bit more of a go, line up, reactionary kind of phase, if you will. I’m not diminishing what they have to learn defensively. There are a lot of calls, a lot of different fundamentals, and communication that has to occur. I think, naturally, you would say that offensively there’s a lot more that ends up maybe slowing you down pre-snap and post-snap. But I would hope that the defense would be a little further ahead, to be honest with you.”
