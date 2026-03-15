3 Biggest Needs Facing Jaguars After First Wave of Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an interesting offseason so far, even it has only begun.

From old faces and former first-round picks leaving for big deals elsewhere to the Jaguars keeping some of their own and even adding a new weapon in Chris Rodriguez Jr. , it has been an eventful week. So after the first week of the offseason, what are the biggest needs facing the Jaguars?

Defensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is as obbious as it gets, even if the Jaguars have some talent in the room. Josh Hines-Allen is one of the best edge defenders in the entire NFL and Travon Walker has lived up to his draft billing, while Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are a solid duo inside. The Jaguars also have three returning backups they are high on in Matt Dickerson, Danny Striggow and B.J. Green.

With that said, it is clear this is where the Jaguars can take the biggest leap as a team. Their run defense was elite, but the Jaguars had to rely solely on Hines-Allen to provide a pass-rush for too many key stretches due to injuries to Walker. The Jaguars need more players who can get after the quarterback, period.

Linebacker

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars certainly have their options at linebacker. It would not shock me if the Week 1 starting linebacker next to Foyesade Oluokun is not currently on the Jaguars' roster. Ventrell Miller is the clubhouse's internal leader to replace Devin Lloyd, but the Jaguars could also draft a linebacker or sign one at some point before training camp.

Jacksonville signed several players post-draft who made an impact, and there is a real chance they play things the same way at linebacker. Regardless, it feels far too early to say the Jaguars' path in the post-Lloyd world is clearly evident.

Tight End

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Brenton Strange is maybe the most underrated tight end in the entire NFL, and the Jaguars know just how important he is to everything they do. There is little doubting his place in the franchise and he seems like an easy candidate to land an extension sooner than later. Behind him, though, the Jaguars still have work to do.

Quintin Morris had a great first year with the Jaguars and could have true TE2 potential, but the Jaguars are light on the position after releasing Johnny Mundt. Hunter Long was a healthy scratch at points last year, so this seems like a spot they must still upgrade.