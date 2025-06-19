Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen is Egregiously Omitted in Recent List
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen still doesn't get the respect he deserves.
Hines-Allen has been one of the most efficient pass-rushers in football since the Jaguars drafted him at No. 7 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. But in large part due to the Jaguars' lack of team success over the years, Hines-Allen is still one of the most underrated defenders in all of football.
Perhaps there has been no better example of Hines-Allen's value not being appreciated than a recent list by Fox Sports on the 10 best players from the 2019 NFL Draft.
Somehow, Hines-Allen was not one of the 10 names listed despite two Pro Bowl nods and a stellar career thus far.
Players listed above Hines-Allen? Kyler Murray, D.K. Metcalf, Chris Lindstrom, Josh Jacobs, and Terry McLaurin.
Huh?
Those are all good players who, at times, have been great. But more valuable than one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL who is just two seasons removed from a 17.5-sack season? It is hard to find the logic in that one.
In fact, two of those players are not even with the teams that drafted them anymore. There has to be some value in being such a valuable piece of a franchise that they keep you around for the long haul.
Hines-Allen would get more recognition in a bigger market or for a better team, but that has never bothered him. He has always been proud to represent the Jaguars, even if it means he has to go a little harder to earn respect.
Hines-Allen has been elite on and off the field for the Jaguars, and that continued this offseason with Hines-Allen having perfect attendance during the offseason program.
“It’s huge. It’s something that ultimately you want to be the standard for everybody, right?" Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.
"For everybody to want to be here with what we have available to us with this facility, with the training, with the strength and conditioning, with the nutrition. You want guys to want to be here and not have to feel like they need to go elsewhere to get quality work in for themselves. That’s been huge ... For him to be here as much as he has has been really, really instrumental for our defense and for our entire team.”
