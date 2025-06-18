BREAKING: Jaguars-Dolphins Joint Practices Date Revealed
While football may be nonexistent for the next several weeks, it is just around the corner for all 32 NFL franchises including the Jacksonville Jaguars in a recent announcment by the NFL.
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the locations of each training camp site and the dates for rookies and veterans to report to their respective team camps. Jaguars rookies will report on July 19 and veterans on July 21 at the Miller Electric Center, the practice grounds for the franchise throughout the year.
The NFL also announced dates for joint practices during training camp in August. Jacksonville's joint session with the Miami Dolphins is slated for August 21 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Jaguars will be participating with the Dolphins at their training facility, Baptist Health Training Complex. This will be the third consecutive joint practice for Miami with other sessions in Chicago and Detroit in the two weeks beforehand.
The Jaguars will be playing their final preseason game against the Dolphins on August 23 at 7 PM eastern time. It will be an opportunity for both teams to garner live reps in games ahead of the regular season while teams fighting for a roster spot get their last chance to prove their worth to their respective coaching staff.
Both teams enter critical junctures. Jacksonville comes into the 2025 season with a new coaching staff and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence looking to prove himself to the NFL as a top-tier passer while Miami has plenty to prove with an aging roster, an injury-prone quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, and a coach on the hot seat with Mike McDaniel.
The two teams are on the opposite ends of the spectrum with how they must prove themselves. This joint practice session with give the Dolphins their third and final chance ahead of the regular season to see how their starters match up against first-team players while the Jaguars will get their first crack and showcase their new offense under head coach Liam Coen.
A matchup fans in this joint session fans will be excited to watch is Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill against Jaguars two-way player Travis Hunter, should he practice on defense during this session. The Dolphins offer a quality group of defenders up front that can give the Jaguars offensive line their first crack at how they may perform in 2025
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on joint practices.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.