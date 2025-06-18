Where Does Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Land in Top-100?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the best pass-rushing duos in the entire NFL in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and that isn't changing heading into 2025.
Hines-Allen is two seasons removed from the best season a Jaguars defender has ever had, his epic 17.5-sack campaign that shattered records and put him at the doorstep of breaking the franchise's all-time sack record.
Last year's defensive effort didn't go how anyone in Jacksonville predicted it would, however, with former defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen overseeing a unit that had nearly every player but Walker take a step backward in production.
As a result of things outside Hines-Allen's control last season, it might take him another season of top-level production to remind those around the NFL just how dominant he is.
In CBS Sports' Pete Prisco's latest rankings of the top-100 players ahead of the 2025 NFL season, he has Hines-Allen ranked at No. 76 and as the No. 11 pass-rusher.
"His sack number went from 17.5 in 2023 to eight last season, but there were reasons for it. He was asked to gain weight, and it slowed him some. Now with a new staff, he is back down in weight and should be more explosive again," Prisco said.
The pass-rushers in front of Hines-Allen are Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, Aidan Hutchinson, Nick Bosa, Danielle Hunter, Jared Verse, and Will Anderson.
Hines-Allen still produced last year despite the lower sack total, recording the ninth-most pressures of any player in the NFL. And with Hines-Allen now back to playing at his old playing weight, the sacks should once again come in bunches for the Pro Bowl defender.
"We can talk about how good we’re going to be, how great or legendary our defense or individual players can be, but it’s all about the work that we put in every day. The communication that we have in the red zone, backed-up situations, playing good situational football," Hines-Allen said during OTAs.
"Knowing what everybody has to do, being in the right place. And it starts out here. If we can stack great days out here and keep doing it, and then we put the pads on and we continue to be physical up front, linebackers flying downhill, DBs staying in the backfield because we don’t need them because we’re stopping the run up front… And we’ve got pass rushers that can rush. So, again, it’s just all about that trust. We’ve got a good team, good players, and I’m excited to play for these boys.”
Find us today on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about Hines-Allen's ranking!
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.