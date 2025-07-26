Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Shares Son's Diagnosis, Starts Campaign
Jacksonville Jaguars star Josh Hines-Allen took to social media on Friday to make a key announcement about his family and a campaign he is starting to spread cancer awareness.
Hines-Allen and his wife Kaitlyn announced the leukemia diagnosis of their oldest child, Wesley, in a social media video on Friday. The couple announced their 7-year-old son is on his way to a full recovery.
“Wesley is doing great ... he's swimming every day. He's running around. He's playing sports," Kaitlyn said.
In the video, the couple said Wesley began experiencing a fever and began bleeding from his teeth around the time of the Jaguars' Week 18 game, which Hines-Allen missed for what was then listed as personal reasons.
"Over the past seven months, the Hines-Allen family has rallied behind Wesley through his diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment. Though the public's knowledge of what Wesley has been going through has been minimal, they have felt Jacksonville's support," a release on the news stated.
"We are very grateful and blessed to be in Jacksonville and to have received this unwavering support from the community,” said Kaitlyn in the statement.
"Wesley’s recovery journey continues, and he remains in the outstanding care of Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville. Josh added, “We recently received the good news that Wesley is on his way to a full recovery. We are grateful to the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and caretakers who contributed to our son’s well-being and counseled us through this time. Our goal is to ensure that families going through something similar feel the same level of love and support as we did.”
Now, Hines-Allen and his family are looking to give back to their community through a campaign based around cancer awareness.
"Josh and Kaitlyn’s journey with Wesley inspired them to dedicate this season to other families in Jacksonville battling pediatric cancer. Through their nonprofit foundation, Four One For All, they will launch a season-long campaign called ‘Four One For Hope,’ giving back to four cancer-focused non-profits each month of the NFL regular season," a release about the campaign said.
The campaign will kick off with a launch event in late August at Nemours Children's Health in Jacksonville, coinciding with Wesley’s bell-ringing ceremony.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on this story now.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE