Ex-Jaguars Starter Holds Key to AFC South
Everybody who pays attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars, whether it be the diehard or casual fans, the media, or the team itself, knows the absolute importance of QB C.J. Stroud is to the Texans, or in the case of the teams in the AFC South, just how dangerous he is.
In NFL.com's "Most important non-QB for every NFL team, players from every franchise were listed as those crucial to their franchise's success in 2025. WR/CB Travis Hunter Was the player selected as the rep for the Jaguars who isn't Trevor Lawrence? Who were the representatives from the rival Texans that need to step up and prove as valuable as their third-year star QB?
Fittingly so, the bookend tackles the most responsible for Stoud's football well-being, Right Tackle Blake Fisher and Left Tackle Cam Robinson were the guardians highlighted.
Playing collegiately at Notre Dame, Fisher was drafted by the Texans with the 59th pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, but is getting an opportunity now after departures from the Houston OL room in the offseason.
"Fisher played sparingly as a rookie. He made five starts, including in each of the last four regular season games, and he played double-digit snaps in two others. He was drafted to eventually take over at one of the tackle spots, and he'll likely hold down the right side of the line for Houston this season.'
"The Texans were an absolute mess up front in 2024, so he'll be part of what is an extensive makeover for this season. He struggled during his time on the field, so he'll also have to take a step forward in terms of his actual performance. If he can't, then at least the Texans signed Trent Brown, who can be a reliable stop-gap option."
As for the former Jaguars second-rounder and veteran of eight seasons in Northern Florida, Robinson takes over for five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, whom the Texans traded to Washington for draft capital in the offseason.
"Robinson will have to hold down the left side of the line, and if he can't, well, at least the Texans drafted Aireontae Ersery in the second round, who will likely be asked to step up if Robinson falters. (Or if he just wins the job in camp.)"
The two OTs, Fisher and Robinson, will be vital for the two-time defending division winners in the AFC South, but they'll have to fend off vicious pass rushers, most notably the dynamic combo that is Jacksonville's Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.
