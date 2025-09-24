Jaguars Defense Becomes Elite Unit Under Campanile
When Liam Coen was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to be their head coach nine months ago, one of the key hires he needed to make was a defensive coordinator: who was going to bestow the honor of revitalizing a defense that was among the worst in the NFL last year under the previous regime and coordinator Ryan Nielsen?
Coen's choice was Green Bay Packers linebackers coach and run game coordinator Anthony Campanile, a faster riser among defensive assistants across the league, having spent previous years with the Miami Dolphins and Michigan. Fast forward to September, and through the first three weeks of the season, the Jaguars' defense has done a complete 180-degree turnaround under Campanile.
Defense becoming an elite unit under Campanile
Last season, the Jaguars' defense was a mess, whether it was injuries or major inconsistencies in the system. It was clear none of it was going to work, and a whole new regime came out of the change post-Week 18. What Campanile has done in the first three weeks with Jacksonville's unit is beyond impressive and a key reason why they go into San Francisco next weekend with a chance to upset the 3-0 49ers.
Campanile's defense is meant to be aggressive, though it comes with control, discipline, and football intelligence that allows players to work to their strengths. We see many of the "exotic" looks defensive coordinators have shown across the league, and Campanile is no different. What we are seeing is just the start of something special.
Through three games, according to NFL Pro and Next Gen Stats, the Jaguars' defense ranks:
- Sixth in points per game allowed (17.0)
- 10th in yards per game allowed (292)
- Second in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play (-0.22)
- Second in passing EPA per play (-0.29)
- Fifth in rushing yards per game allowed (82.7)
- Second in opposing Time To Throw (TTT) (2.57)
It is a stunning turnaround for Jacksonville's defense, but if you have looked at the talent they bestow on paper, this isn't a total surprise.
With incredible talents such as pass rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, cornerbacks Tyson Campbell, Jourdan Lewis, and Travis Hunter, linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd, and safeties Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard, the possibility of a defensive rebound was always in the cards, though the quick rise in stout play wasn't expected to happen this quickly.
The Jaguars will be tested against a similar offense to their own in San Francisco before matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. Those will be the true measuring sticks of just how good this defense will be should the team make a postseason push. If they do, one of the reasons will be because of Campanile's disciplined coaching on defense.
