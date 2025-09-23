How Devin Lloyd Is Forcing a Tough Decision for the Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Whenever a new regime takes over, there are a number of holdovers on a roster that seem to be in a strange gray area.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars and their new leadership group this offseason, there was certainly no shortage of those players. From past big-money free agents to former top picks, Liam Coen and James Gladstone inherited a number of those players.
Perhaps chief amongst them was 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Jaguars' new leadership had to quickly decide on his fifth-year option; they opted to decline it, setting Lloyd up for a contract year.
Through the first three weeks of the season, Lloyd has so far looked like a player who is not only in the midst of the best year of his career, but a player who might force the Jaguars to make difficult decisions this offseason: decisions like potentially offering him a big-time contract to remain in the middle of their defense.
Coen on Lloyd
“I'm very proud of Devin," Coen said on Monday after Lloyd had a standout performance against the Houston Texans.
"He has shown a ton of resiliency, and just the way that he prepared all summer and trained and mentally got himself in a place where he went and took it. He went and earned every opportunity that he's had."
Lloyd was seemingly splitting reps with third-year linebacker Ventrell Miller during training camp and even into Week 1, but in the last two weeks Lloyd has seen his snaps skyrocket as he has played some of the best football of his career.
"We were playing Ventrell [Miller] a little bit because Ventrell had a good camp, it wasn't like it was a negative on Devin, it was just, man, it's good to have more guys that can play, but at this point Devin's not coming off the field the way he's playing right now," Coen said.
"Playing really well in the rush, getting after the quarterback, and then man, the guy got a t-shirt today for attacking in special teams. I mean, he's done a great job. So very happy with Devin, and hopefully we can continue to go here [upwards motion].”
From tackling in space, to coverage, the helping create sacks as a blitzer, Lloyd has done it all for the Jaguars. If he keeps it up, he will be a hard player to let walk away.
