2 Ways Jaguars' New Addition Is Star On and Off Field
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't shy about making changes to their organization this past offseason. After a 4-13 finish in the 2024 season, it wasn't surprising to see them overhaul both the system and the roster in hopes of improving the team and leaving that dreadful campaign behind.
Plenty of new faces made their mark in the Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. Liam Coen was able to get a victory in his first-ever contest as an NFL head coach. Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile pitched a virtually perfect outing, engineering a game plan that produced three turnovers while limiting Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense to just 10 points and under 260 total yards.
A large part of that defensive performance was due to the spectacular play of the Jaguars' free agent acquisition Jourdan Lewis. Jacksonville made him the highest-paid nickelback in the league this past offseason, inking him to a three-year, $30 million contract. He proved that he's worth every penny in the season opener versus the Panthers.
Jourdan Lewis is a fantastic addition to the Jaguars
In Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, Jourdan Lewis made an instant impact on the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. He registered five total tackles, a quarterback hit, three passes defended, and an interception. The pick he had on Bryce Young was a nice cherry on top of the dominant win to begin the 2025 NFL season, but it wasn't his best play of the day.
Early in the game, after the Jaguars scored a field goal on their first drive, the Panthers were threatening to take the lead after marching to Jacksonville's 30-yard line. Instead, on 3rd-and-5, Lewis came up with a key pass breakup on a throw intended for Hunter Renfrow and forced them to settle for three points.
This one play neatly encapsulates why Lewis deserved his handsome new contract from the Jaguars. He fought through a nice rub screen, perfectly timed the contact against Renfrow to disrupt the catch without drawing a penalty, and showcased his IQ, knowing that a reception there would be exponentially worse for Jacksonville than a pass interference flag.
A big thing that Lewis brings to the table for the team is personality. Not only is he a great veteran leader for the defense and its secondary, but he's also a hilarious addition to the locker room.
His social media posts make him worth the money alone, but it's definitely a good thing that he earns his salary on every snap, too.
