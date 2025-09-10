What the Jaguars Are Losing in Tank Bigsby
The tank is over for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only is that alluding to the team's renewed focus on the playoffs after a disastrous 4-13 finish last year, but it's also an ode to Tank Bigsby, who the team and General Manager James Gladstone just traded away to the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, they bagged two more picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, a sixth- and a seventh-rounder.
The Jaguars felt comfortable enough to ship Tank Bigsby away after seeing all of their running backs suit up in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Travis Etienne Jr. loudly announced his return with 156 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches.
However, the Bigsby move is likely more of an endorsement for Jacksonville's backups, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr., than a confirmation of the Jags' belief in ETN, which never really seemed to waver despite the offseason trade rumors.
This swap was a great move for all parties involved. The Jaguars free up a bit of their logjam at running back, the Eagles get more solid depth behind Saquon Barkley, and Bigsby has a new opportunity to establish himself as a legitimate force out of the backfield.
Tank Bigsby will have to earn his role with the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have a pressing need for another running back. Saquon Barkley is a true workhorse and three-down ball-carrier. Behind him on the depth chart were Will Shipley and AJ Dillon. Tank Bigsby showed more last season than either of them, though.
Still, he shouldn't expect to be their new RB2 from day one. Even if he is inserted there on the depth chart, he'll have to prove that he deserves consistent carries in Philly. It's not as if they need a short-yardage or goal-line threat with Barkley and Jalen Hurts in the backfield.
His best chance to prove his mettle with the Eagles will be on special teams, as ESPN's Seth Walder outlined:
"Bigsby offers almost nothing in the receiving game; he has only eight career receptions. He has pass blocked on only 33 snaps in his pro career."
"Bigsby could also partner with Shipley on kick returns after having returned 11 kicks in his career. It's a more important role now than before given the precipitous drop in touchbacks."
Philadelphia saw first-hand his explosive returning ability last season, when he brought one to the 40-yard line against the Eagles, laying out linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. in the process. If Bigsby can use his physical tools to impress on special teams, he might get some opportunities out of the backfield behind Barkley, too.
Find us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep up with all of the Jaguars' moves throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Tank Bigsby trade when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.