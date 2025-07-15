Will Jaguars' Brian Thomas Break Out Even More in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they already have a star in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. -- that is not something that has to be proven in 2025. He has already done it and then some.
But is there an argument to be made that Thomas can still have a breakout season 2025? One NFL analyst appears to think so, with him naming the second-year LSU star as the Jaguars' top breakout candidate.
"The 2024 first-round pick had an electric rookie season with 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, so it’s fair to argue he’s already broken out," The Athletic's Jeff Howe said.
"But considering that production on a bad team with turbulent quarterback play, Thomas could explode if the Trevor Lawrence-Liam Coen pairing works out the way it’s been envisioned. Plus, with Travis Hunter on the other side, defenses will have to decide where to load their coverage. If Hunter comes as advertised as a full-time wideout, Thomas could soon be knocking on the door as one of the league’s premier receivers."
Thomas set every Jaguars rookie record there is to set with his performance as a rookie, displaying the traits and consistency to make him a true No. 1 receiver after the Jaguars took him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
If Hunter can surpass his numbers from last year and challenge the Justin Jefferson's and Ja'Marr Chase's of the NFL, then he could put himself in a whole other category.
“I think the talent has always been there. The confidence coming off the year he had and what he’s done. Now he has a full year under his belt. He’s one of the top receivers in the league. My confidence in him after seeing him do his thing for a year now, when you get the one-on-one, you feel really confident about our guy," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said during the offseason.
"I have a lot of confidence in him. He’s smart, it’s another system he is learning. Two years, two systems. I have just been impressed with how he carries himself and the work he puts in. You can tell he studies because he comes in here and he knows his stuff. It’s not an easy system to learn. He’s done a really nice job.”
