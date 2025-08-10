Jaguars' Liam Coen Reacts to Cam Little's Spectacular Field Goal
The preseason is a time for the wacky, undisciplined moments for every NFL team. It is also the time to try different things that no other team or player has attempted, such as league records. The Jacksonville Jaguars became that team to attempt such a feat.
While the preseason does not count toward the regular season, the Jaguars attempted a 70-yard field goal before the end of the first half. What happened next was nothing short of spectacular.
Liam Coen reacts to Cam Little's sensational FG
Liam Coen has plenty to prove as a first-year head coach with the Jaguars. He will not only be handling duties as the leader of the organization, but also as the offensive play-caller. However, he isn't afraid of taking risks and did so Saturday night by having kicker Cam Little attempt a 70-yard field goal, which he not only made, but nailed it with plenty of room to spare.
After the team's close 31-25 defeat in the preseason opener, Coen shared his immediate reaction with local media. The plan was to try and run all-slants to get quick, easy yardage for Little to get in better range, but the Steelers had other plans.
"We are [at] five seconds and we tried to run all slants to get a down-down timeout situation to try to get past the 50 [yard line] if you could," Coen explained. "[The Steelers] played three deep soft zone. There wasn't an easy completion right now. So, we checked it down and just banged it."
Coen said Little signaled to him that he wanted to attempt the insurmountable field goal attempt. "Cam just gave me a look and was like, 'yeah, I want it.' And so he gave it a go."
"Yeah, that was pretty cool to see, huh?" Coen laughed.
Little's kick has made the rounds on social media. The 70-yard field goal would've broken the official record by four yards, currently held by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. The kick alone had plenty of room to get through and may have been close enough to be even longer by a couple of yards.
Entering his second year with the Jaguars, a moment like this does not come often for any kicker. Little has a chance to be one of the best players at his position in 2025, a spot the Jaguars would love to be in.
