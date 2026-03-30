Jaguars' Cam Little Reveals Why He Won't Own FG Record For Long

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 2025 was quite the year for Cam Little.

First, the Jaguars' second-year kicker made waves with a 70-yard field goal during the preseason. And for those who scoffed at the idea of a non-regular season record kick, Little didn't make them wait long to eat their words.

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) eyes his missed field goal as time expires with punter Logan Cooke (9) looking on during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the Jaguars' Week 9 game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Little nailed a 68-yard field goal before halftime to set the official NFL record, as well as help lift the Jaguars in what would eventually be an overtime win.

But fast forwarrd to the 2026 offseason, and Little has his reasons for why he thinks his record is not long for the history books.

Little's Record

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) follows his point after try during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The long ball has become more and more frequent in the NFL amongst kickers in recent seasons. The "why" of the trend can be debated, but one factor that is hard to ignore is the fact that kickers are perhaps more talented now than they have ever been.

As a result of the talent that is in the NFL today, Little is not so sure his record is long for the NFL -- whether that means on his peers breaks it, or he breaks it himself.

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) prays in the North end zone before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Probably not long considering you look at guys like Brandon Aubrey, (Jake) Bates, (Harrison) Butker, those guys are freakin' phenomenons," Little said in an interview with The Schmo. "They're gonna break that probably in no time, or I'll break it again, so who knows."

Even when/if the record gets broken, Little has already proven he can surpass even the 68-yard field goal he drilled vs. the Raiders. As long as the Jaguars have him on the roster, you can be rest assured they are going to keep letting him push the limits -- especially after the success Little found vs. the Raiders.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) celebrates hitting a 67-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"We went out there and, like, you're looking at it, and I'm like, 'Crap, this is a 68 yarder,' and so, yeah, you look at it, it's like, kick it straight enough, kick it long enough, and it goes in, simply put," Little said.

"We're playing indoors, and we're on natural grass. You kick it long enough and you kick it straight enough, it's going to go in. And so, me and Logan [Cooke] kind of had like a one-on-one right before the kick, and I said, 'I'm going to hit this ball as hard as I can,"