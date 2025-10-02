Why Chiefs' Battle is a Benchmark Game for Jaguars, Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars face one of the biggest tests of the 2025 season this week when they host the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football at EverBank Stadium.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss how much of a benchmark game this contest is for his program after a successful 3-1 start to the 2025 season thus far.
To listen to today's episode, view below.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed the benchmark test on Thursday. To view his responses, read below.
Q: On how big the stage is for a Monday Night Football game
Coen: “Huge, just a great opportunity, like we talked about in the team meeting today to go play a cleaner 60 minutes and see what happens, guys. Like we have done so many good things. It is truly about us getting better, improving, taking the next step in all three phases and just go trust it and play. This is going to be a blast.
A ton of respect for the Chiefs. Coach Reid [Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid], Coach Spags [Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo]. Tammy Reid was one of the first people to call Ashley [Coen] and welcome her. So, it's just a lot of respect for the organization. I know [Chiefs Offensive Coordinator] Matt Nagy really well, trained me out college when I was doing some quarterback stuff, so a lot of respect for what they've done.”
Q: On the opportunity to show the identity of the team in primetime
Coen: “Yeah, great opportunity for us to truly go get better as a team, go put our best stuff on tape. Like for the first time, let's look at 60 minutes of playing our best football and the stage is the stage. It's just a great opportunity. We can't hide from the fact, hey, it's Monday night football, this is great. They obviously put this game on the schedule for a reason, we've earned the opportunity, but yeah, it's one of those that you got to go take it. Like, nothing's going to be given to us. Appreciate the way our guys have played up until this point and excited about seeing what Monday night looks like.”
