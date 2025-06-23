Jaguars' International Star Defines Timeline For NFL Dreams
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit has one of the most interesting stories in the NFL.
The question remains, however, how that story will end.
"International players get probably two to three years to make it in the NFL," Rees-Zammit told talkSPORT's Hawksbee and Jacobs.
"So I wanted to do it at a time where I maybe could come back to rugby ... I'm 24 now, probably got one to two more years to try and make it depending on how this year goes. ... I'll be 25, 26 when I go back to rugby. I like to think I can still play at the highest level."
"Rees-Zammit, a native of Penarth, Wales, is a member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. He played for Gloucester of Premiership Rugby, England’s top rugby division, from 2018-24 and totaled 210 points in 77 club appearances," the Jaguars said in a release when they signed Rees-Zammit.
"Internationally, Rees-Zammit represented Wales (2019-23) and the British & Irish Lions (2021). He recorded 105 points in 41 international appearances and became the youngest player since 1959 to be selected to the British & Irish Lions squad."
Rees-Zammit joined the Jaguars in 2024 after a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think the Jacksonville thing, and their relationship overseas and what that brings to the table, going overseas twice a year, I think that was probably something that interested him," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last year. "Phenomenal kid, phenomenal worker, and again, just thinking back on the tremendous amount of progress he made in a short amount of time, I think he'll continue to grow and develop, and I think he found a really good spot there in Jacksonville."
Rees-Zammit converted from a running back at his previous NFL stop to a wide receiver with the Jaguars, but he spent the year on the practice squad developing his game since he was so new to the sport.
With a new staff in place with Liam Coen and James Gladstone, Rees-Zammit now has to make a new impression to get a chance to carve out a role with the franchise. Now, we know how long he is giving himself.
