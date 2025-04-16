Jaguars' International Star Shows Off Skills During Offseason
With the offseason in full gear for the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver Louis Ree-Zammit is getting for the 2025 NFL season for a chance to compete for an active roster spot.
The offseason is an important time for players because that his were they can take their game to the next level and become better players. Ree-Zammit wants to do exactly that and the Jaguars want that for him as well.
Ree-Zammit came to the National Football League as a former Rugby player in the 2024 season. He is part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program.
"Now I'm here, I get to work hard and train all the skills that's needed for me to be in the team," said Ree-Zammit last season. "Being a rugby player and wanting to play in the NFL, I knew that I had to do a lot in rugby to be able to get the opportunity to do this. When I was playing rugby, my full focus was on rugby, but in the back of my head I knew that this was a massive dream of mine and one that I wanted to chase, and now we're here today."
He came into the league with the Kansas City Chiefs as a running back but was picked up by the Jaguars after he did not make the final roster for the Chiefs.
"It was pretty tough because I was just starting to get the hang of one playbook, and then all of a sudden, I'm trying to learn a completely different one," added Ree-Zammit. "But I'm loving every moment being in this league and the opportunity that the Jacksonville Jaguars have given me is one that I'll never forget.
"The transition from the very start was tough. Completely diving into a different sport is obviously not an easy task to do, but this is what I wanted and I'm chasing this dream of mine."
After the end of the 2024 season for Rees-Zammit, there were many unknows because he was a free agnet and it was going to be hard to get pick by any other teams because of all the coaching changes that were happening, like the one with the Jaguars. But the Jaguars signed him to a new contract and now he wants to take full advantage of that and fulfill his dream.
