Jaguars' Only 2025 Primetime Game Will Have Some Notable Guests
The Jacksonville Jaguars are not slated to have many primetime appearances in 2025, but the one game they will have under national lights is set to have some big names involved.
The Jaguars are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football in Week 5, bringing the bright lights of ESPN's coverage to EverBank Stadium. In doing so, the Jaguars will now make an appearance on the 'ManningCast' starring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.
The game is just one of three contests the ManningCast will cover in the first seven weeks of the season, following the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and the Detroit Lions vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
ManningCast
"Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is set to return for its fifth season, further solidifying its status as the most-established alternate telecast in sports media," ESPN said in a release.
"This season’s edition of the award-winning show will feature 12 games, new guests – and perhaps some familiar faces – while also maintaining the signature blend of analysis, humor, and wit that has become synonymous with Peyton and Eli Manning. The Emmy-winning joint presentation by ESPN and Omaha Productions will surpass 50 episodes this season, having made its debut in Week 1 of 2021."
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a guest on the show during the 2023 season; now, he will be under the microscope from two legendary quarterbacks.
"In its first four seasons, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli has aired 42 telecasts, averaging 1.3 million viewers per show. ManningCast has twice won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series, first following its debut season and again after the 2023 season," ESPN said.
" Peyton has also won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst twice, including in May 2025. As a result, between group and individual recognitions, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli has delivered a Sports Emmy in each of its four seasons."
Peyton Manning and Trevor Lawrence have long been connected, with Manning serving as one of Lawrence's role models at the position. In 2022, Manning coached Lawrence at the Pro Bowl.
“Look Trevor, I mean, sky is the limit for this guy,” Manning said in 2022.
“I’ve known him since he came to our football camp years ago and stayed in touch with him. Trevor wore number 16 because he was a Tennessee fan growing up and I wish he went to Tennessee but we’ve gotten past that. I like the way he carries himself, he’s got a great knowledge of the system.”
