Jaguars Can Give Trevor Lawrence a Significant Boost in 2026 NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2025 season was a special year for plenty of members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' locker room, but especailly Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence had the best run of his career in 2025, finishing on fire during the second-half of the season to lead the Jaguars to an AFC South title for the second time in his career. Lawrence finished as an MVP finalist in the process, and it is clear he is ascending in a way he never quite has before.

Lawrence's Ascent

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts to a false start during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, the Jaguars have the chance to make 2026 the most productive offseason of the Lawrence era. And with limited cap space, the Jaguars will have to rely on their 11 draft picks to fortify Lawrence's present and future.

How the Jaguars can do that is the interesting question. The Jaguars are set at several offensive spots, seemingly at running back and with nine players returning from last year's offensive line. The Jaguars also have their top tight end and their top four wide receivers, even without landing Jake Bobo on Monday.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, the Jaguars have enough flexibility along their depth chart to add short- and long-term pieces to build around Lawrence offensively. Yes the Jaguars have nine offensive linemen returning, but they could still spend an early pick on a tackle and trade Walker Little. Or they could find a backup offensive lineman to replace Chuma Edoga, with the hopes of a late-round hit like Jonah Monheim last season.

The Jaguars do still need to add more pass-catchers to the roster, too. While they clearly have their starting trio and then the former No. 2 pick in Hunter, the Jaguars just attempted to add another wide receiver in Bobo, showing that they are more than willing to add to the position in the coming weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Would that receiver make a massive impact in 2026? Perhaps not, but if a Day 3 pick scores a few touchdowns and contributes to the blocking aspect of the position, then the Jaguars would be getting a pretty solid bang for their buck.

Then there is tight end. Strange is going to be the Jaguars' featured tight end and continue to play a massive role in the offense, but there is still more depth needed behind him -- even after the re-signing of Quintin Morris.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' featured players on the offensive side of the ball might already be on the roster, but that doesn't mean the Jaguars can't give Lawrence a boost next month.