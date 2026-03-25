Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Continues to Stand Alone Amongst 2021 QB Class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have long known they landed the gem of the 2021 quarterback class.

They knew it in 2020 when they landed the No. 1 overall pick for the draft that Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be entering. Lawrence had been hailed for years as the next great quarterback prospect, and for once, the Jaguars were the team in line to benefit.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even after a bumpy rookie season with Urban Meyer, Lawrence gave the Jaguars a playoff win in his sophomore season in 2022 and hasn't exactly looked back since then when comparing him to the other members of his draft class.

There were five quarterbacks selected in the first-round of the 2021 draft; Lawrence went No. 1 to the Jaguars, Zach Wilson went No. 2 to the New York Jets, Trey Lance went No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers, Justin Fields went No. 11 to the Chicago Bears, and finally Mac Jones went No. 15 to the New England Patriots.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It was lauded as one of the best quarterback drafts ever, with Lawrence headlining the group but being joined in debates next to the ascending Wilson, the winning Jones, the big-time recruit and college starter in Fields, and the all-world upside of Lance.

But fast forward to the 2026 offseason and this class is largely in shambles ... other than Lawrence. A current look at the state of affairs.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2021 Class Woes

Wilson just signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, after one year with the Miami Dolphins, after a year as the Denver Broncos QB3. His stock has never been lower.

Lance just signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, the third team he has played for. He has started just six games in the NFL and is making less than Carson Wentz this season.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws the ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Fields was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and chances are he is their Week 1 starter. If that happens, he will have been a Week 1 starter for four different teams in four consecutive years. Nobody has ever done that, making it a journeyman quarterback feat.

Mac Jones is on his third team, but he seems to be doing well! He played well for the 49ers last season and his stock is much higher now than it was at the end of his Patriots tenure and during his short stint with the Jaguars. I would rather take a swing on him than do what the Atlanta Falcons did, even if he didn't pan out as a franchise QB.

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) touchdown pass against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images