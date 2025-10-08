Jaguars Get Snubbed After Huge Chiefs Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a massive win on Monday Night Football over the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a signature win for this team that has a new regime and has come out of the gates fast. This is a great sign for the Jaguars.
A lot of people knew that the Jaguars were going to be better this season with the new regime in place, but no one expected it to be this fast. And the way they are playing, you would think that this team has been put together for years now.
They took down one of the top contenders in the National Football League. It is not just that they won, it is the way they did it that was impressive. The Jaguars improve to 4-1 this season and are looking like the real deal in the AFC South and the whole AFC. The Jaguars want to keep the momentum going because there is another team in the division with the same record as the Jaguars. So they need to keep up before they clash with that team later this season.
Anytime a team can win a game the way the Jaguars did is good news. These are games that the last couple of years, the Jaguars would not be in, or they would lose at the end.
It did not go all that smoothly for the Jaguars on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. The Jaguars were down 14-0 early in this game. But there was no panic from head coach Liam Coen and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Those two are the leaders of this team, and they knew that they were still in it and could come back. That is what they did. Lawrence got the offense going, and they had two great drives to tie up the game. Then the defense came up big and it was a good team effort to get it down when it counted the most in the second half.
On SI gave his latest Jaguars ranking and it was one that was surprising after seeing the Jaguars win a big game.
14. Jacksonville Jaguars
"Linebacker Devin Lloyd is not just the Jaguars’ MVP at this point, but he might be the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year after his 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes on Monday night. He has four interceptions in the last four games and is one of the biggest reasons the Jaguars have improved so much defensively," said our John Shipley.
