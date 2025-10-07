Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Defeating Chiefs on MNF
There is no moment too bright for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Monday night was not perfect, but in the end, the fifth-year signal-caller made the plays, wonky and all, to secure a massive home win against the reigning AFC champions and rulers of the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are this generation's New England Patriots, with a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and another Hall of Fame head coach, Andy Reid. A rejuvenated franchise under head coach Liam Coen has led to a 4-1 start, with endless possibilities ahead. Lawrence discussed the feeling of meeting Mahomes and the Chiefs last night following the game.
Lawrence on beating Mahomes
Any time a team can walk onto a football field and take down a consistent juggernaut like the Chiefs, there is always a nice pat on the shoulder for the effort. Lawrence understands this, having played against Mahomes and his team in past years during the regular and postseason.
"I mean, it's a big win. Obviously, it's a good team. They've been a good team for a long time. They're hard to beat," Lawrence said. "They really are. They're really good situationally, don't beat themselves. At the end of the game they're always in it."
The former top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft understands how hard it is to take down the Chiefs, even in a down season like they're having now. After the previous two hot matchups, Kansas City was on a roll heading into the game on Monday, representing a challenge of slowing momentum down for Lawrence & Co.
"Even today they went down and got some points there and we had to go win it," Lawrence said. "So it was cool for us to go take it and have to go win it at the end, put together a good drive, and it's just another step for our team. Showing up on a big stage does say something. It's a big game."
The Jaguars rallied from down 14-0 to win 31-28 in a thrilling Monday Night Football matchup in primetime. The win, according to Lawrence, will help shape the belief and confidence that was built in their comeback victory against Kansas City.
"Yeah, it's growing that belief and confidence in our team that it doesn't matter what happens, it's always about what's next and the next play.," Lawrence said. "The coaches preach that and the players believe in that. We have the confidence that we can make any play out there and we can hang around in any game regardless even if we start bad."
"There was a lot of back and forth in that game, and I think this team has done a good job of staying pretty level-headed and making the big plays when we need them," Lawrence followed up.
Lawrence will look to continue his positive momentum in the next two weeks against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams ahead of the bye week before a road slate that features only one game in the month of November.
